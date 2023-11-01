ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Heart Association and LECOM at Elmira collaborated to provide CPR resources to a local high school on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Association and LECOM provided the Notre Dame High School with a CPR training kit, a Hands-Only CPR education resource. The training kit will allow students to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in one class period and also teaches automated external defibrillator use and choking relief.

“LECOM is thrilled to collaborate with the American Heart Association to sponsor CPR mannequins and training for Notre Dame high school students and staff,” said Richard Terry, DO, MBA, associate dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM at Elmira. “Educating the public about CPR training will literally save lives.”

According to the American Heart Association, the kit is easy to use and designed specifically for the needs of schools. Each kit can train hundreds of people.

To learn more about the training kits and Hands-Only CPR, visit cpr.heart.org.