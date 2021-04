VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Asphalt paving is scheduled to begin on May 3 on CR 59/Smith Road in the Town of Veteran.

The work is slated to take place between State Route 14 and (CR 5) Ridge Road. The work, by the County’s contractor Bothar Paving, is anticipated to take two days.

Work schedules may change depending on the weather.

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.