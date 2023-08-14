CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Monday afternoon crash at Alpine Junction has caused lanes to close and traffic to be delayed.

According to 511NY, a crash occurred on state Route 13 near Alpine Junction just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 14. All northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Both directions of traffic on state Route 224 to the Schuyler-Tompkins County Line have been affected by the crash as well.

An 18 News reporter at the scene said that crews are blocking off all northbound roadways on state Route 13. A firetruck is blocking all northbound traffic on state Route 13, and two people are on the scene directing traffic.

Those who need to travel through Alpine Junction this afternoon should be prepared for delays and take an alternate travel route if possible.