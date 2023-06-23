HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights exit was closed on the I-86 after a reported serious crash Friday afternoon.

Reports of the crash first came into the newsroom around 4:45 p.m. on June 23, 2023. According to a reporter at the scene, the Elmira Heights exit in the eastbound lanes was closed and traffic was reduced to one lane ahead of the crash.

Multiple ambulances were seen at the crash, but it’s unknown if there were any injuries. Photos from the scene showed a white SUV off the road with serious damage to its front.

Another, smaller crash was also reported just up the road.

Details are limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.