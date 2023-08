WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of Interstate 390 is closed near Wayland due to a crash.

According to 511NY, a crash occurred on I-390 (Genesee Expressway) around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 near the Wayland exit. All lanes of I-390 in both directions from Exit 3 (Wayland, NY 15 and NY 21) to Exit 4 (Dansville and Hornell) are closed to all traffic as of 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.