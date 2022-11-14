AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local credit union has opened a student-run branch at a school in Steuben County.

ServU Credit Union announced that it opened a new branch at Avoca Central Schools on November 1, 2022. The branch, named “The Vault”, is run by high school students and a ServU staff member.

“Faculty, staff, and students will be able to complete basic banking transaction at the branch performed by student tellers,” the announcement said. “The Vault” will be open during lunch hours each Tuesday.

ServU also has student-run branches at other local schools, including Haverling High School in Bath and Hornell High School.