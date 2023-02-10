HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire at a gas station Friday morning, but officials said nobody was injured.

Town & Country Fire was called to the fire around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the Dandy on Wygant Road in Horseheads. According to officials, first responders found the engine of the truck in flames.

Crews fought the blaze for about 40 minutes until it was out. According to the fire department, the driver was not in the truck and showed up later; no one was injured.

Horseheads Fire, Elmira Heights Fire, and Millport Fire also all responded.