ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Working against the clock and the snow, crews in Bradford County successfully removed a car from the Susquehanna River that crashed earlier this week.

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety announced that multiple agencies helped on Riverside Drive in Athens Township on March 10 to remove the car. Photos from the scene showed crews using a crane to remove the red sedan.

The front of the car has severe damage, but crews were able to remove it in about half and hour, Public Safety said. Officials didn’t release any more information on the crash.

The crash was first reported in the afternoon on March 7, when a Sayre man left the side of the road while driving south and crash into the river. Police said he was injured but managed to get himself onto the roof of the car, and crews rescued him with a boat.