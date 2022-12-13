ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire on Church Street in downtown Elmira Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Church St. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed flames out of the second-story windows on the house.

Within 20 minutes, photos showed that crews had knocked down the flames, but smoke still poured out of the house, reaching across the Chemung River into Elmira’s southside.

The cause of the fire and the status of any injuries is unknown at this time. More details will be provided as they become available.