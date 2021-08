ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Fire Department tells 18 News that an investigation is underway in connection to Sunday’s gas leak on Tremaine Place.

According to officials, copper pipes were cut and stolen in the area, leading to the leak that forced residents to leave the area late Sunday evening.

The area around Gleason St., Franklin St., Balsam St., and Mt. Zoar St. surrounding Tremaine Pl. was closed for several hours as multiple agencies worked to fix the issue.