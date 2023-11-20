CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Crystal City Christmas hosted by the Corning Gaffer District is back for another year with events including the Parade of Lights and Sparkle.

The events and activities will kick off on the weekend following Thanksgiving, with Saturday, Nov. 25, being Small Business Saturday, an event that supports and celebrates the local community businesses. The night will finish with the Parade of Lights at 7:30 p.m.

The Parade of Lights includes floats, a big display of lights lining Market Street and many activities for the local community to come out and participate in. Santa will also arrive and stick around for the weekends leading up to Christmas in Center Way Square.

“We are lighting all of the intersections and the crosswalks, and then Center Way Square and Riverfront Park are going to be full with beautiful lights. So we’re encouraging folks to come and help us celebrate this beautiful magical time in downtown,” said Coleen Fabrizi, the Executive Director of the Gaffer District.

The following weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Sparkle event, a great and lengthy tradition in Corning, will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Market Street. This is an event where lights will line the street on everything from the trees to telephone poles.

“There’s carriage rides, there’s opportunity to shop small here on Market Street. There’s our sparkle event where the whole street is closed down. There’s vendors and food, and of course, the Parade of Lights, which many of the children in our community and families alike would really look forward to. The events kick off this weekend and continue throughout the entire holiday season,” said Christy Parsons from First Heritage Federal Credit Union.

To check for cancelations, delays or to find the full schedule of events, you can visit the Gaffer District website.