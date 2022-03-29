BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday, April 3rd, Crystal Lanes is holding a fundraiser event for a music program aimed to help people with special needs.

According to caregiver and host of the fundraiser, Heather Robbins, the main goal is to create a music class that enhances the relationship between a person and their caregiver while giving the participants the opportunities they deserve to feel the magic of music and be part of something bigger than themselves. The music class is set to begin on June 11th from 2-3:15 PM at Kaleidoscope Society in Corning.

“Part of what the benefit is going to fund is the monthly music class for the rest of 2022,” said Heather. “But we’re also going to start a non-profit and try to bring a variety of sensory arts to the public.”

The fundraising event features Neel Lahiri, a musical performer with special needs and very good friend of Heather Robbins. Neel will perform his John Denver tribute concert in the Crystal Lanes bar at 1 PM. There will also be karaoke, baked goods, and raffles. Neel can be found on his YouTube channel expressing his talent, passion for music, and confidence through his musical art. One of his videos can be viewed here.

“The amount of confidence music brings to the soul is so powerful,” Heather added. “If the benefit is supported by the community and we have a full house April 3rd and the majority of people bowl 3 rounds like the flyer asks, then the music class will be funded for all of 2022 and we can reach 10 local people and their 10 caregivers this year.”

The fundraiser will last from 12 PM to 3 PM.