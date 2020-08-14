Crystal Lanes to open Monday following Gov. Cuomo guidelines on bowling alleys

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Following the announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo that bowling alleys could open on a limited basis this Monday, the owners of Crystal Lanes were very excited.

In an interview with 18 News, Bobby Downing, the director of bowling services at Crystal Lanes says that Crystal Lanes has a storied 62 year history for the area

“I am a bit disappointed. It really does handcuff us up in a lot of ways, but at this point beggars can’t be choosers. At least we can do enough to keep the lights on, pay the mortgage and not go out of business, until the time comes, we get back to full revenue.” Downing said. “Yesterday was the 150th consecutive day that we weren’t open, and it’s it’s just been the most trying time on the new owners… They owned the place for 63 days before we got shut down. And they were truly afraid that if they didn’t reopen soon we weren’t going to reopen at all. And that place has got 62 years of history in this area. I’ve been there for 29 of them. And there’s a lot of heart and a lot of history in that place, we are really really thankful to have the opportunity to try to get back to normal.”

Some of the regulations include opening up every other lane to account for social distancing, so Crystal Lanes will be allowed to open 16 lanes. Also, masks will be required, food and drinks are permitted to be sold but no bars.

Downing said that league meetings will begin later in the month.