Crystal meth, marijuana uncovered during traffic stop

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Robert McIntosh for criminal possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the Town of Van Etten.

On October 5, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says McIntosh was operating a 1988 Honda motorcycle on State Route 224 and was stopped for traffic violations.

McIntosh was found in possession of over two ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine and two ounces of marihuana. McIntosh has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, and additional charges are likely, according to the sheriff’s office.

McIntosh was arraigned in Ashland Town Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $10,000.00 cash / $20,000.00 property bond.