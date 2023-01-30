ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a Chemung County Transit bus that drove into a house near Elmira’s westside on Monday afternoon.

Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 3:30 p.m. on West Clinton St. near Euclid Ave. Photos from the scene showed at least one person being loaded onto a stretcher by EMS responders while a CTRAN bus crashed through the fence of a home and into the side of the building, as well as debris scattered along the road.

An SUV at the site of the crash was also extremely damaged, as shown in photos from a reporter on scene.

Details are extremely limited. There is currently no word on the cause of the crash, the number of injuries, or the extent of damage to the house. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.