ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The North Main Street Cultural Connector Project is currently on schedule for completion in mid-November, according to Chemung County Director of Public Works Andy Avery.

According to Avery, the contractor hopes to have the project done by November 12 and no later than November 19.

Several components of the project that still need to be completed include stamped concrete, landscaping, stonework, lighting, paving, and street markings, along with other miscellaneous items.