STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists are to be advised of upcoming road construction that will result in road closures in Steuben County.

Construction activities are expected for March 29 to replace a culvert located just north of Armstrong Road on Route 54A.

A detour will be put in place and traffic will be diverted to using County Route 74, County Route 78, and County Route 32.

Anyone that lives along Route 54A, as well as emergency vehicles, will be able to access their homes on either side of the replacement project.

This section of the road is expected to be opened by mid-April.