Curbside pickup, limited retail open at some Arnot Mall stores

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WEMT) – A handful of stores inside the Arnot Mall are now offering curbside pickup after Governor Cuomo announced that malls would not be allowed to reopen in phase two.

H.L. Stephens announced on social media that their Arnot Mall location is open due to them having an outside entrance to the building.

Olympia Sports, who also has an outside entrance, is also listed as open on the mall directory.

GameStop, AgeLess Spa, Cinnabon, and T-Shirt Studio are each listed for curbside pickup, and Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill is open for pickup only.

The mall announced a limited reopening for May 29 but canceled the reopening following Governor Cuomo’s announcement last week.

In their original reopening plans the mall encouraged guests to wear face coverings and installed hand sanitizing stations.