DA seeking information on the anniversary of Schuyler County suspicious death

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County District Attorney’s office is asking the public for any information regarding the suspicious death of Richard Seeley.

Seeley was found in his Town of Orange home with a puncture wound to his chest and lungs on Aug. 20, 2020.

Anyone that has information pertaining to Seeley or to the incident that resulted in his death is asked to

contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 607-535-8222, 607-535-8224, or tips@co.schuyler.ny.us.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, Major Crimes Unit and the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office have assisted the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.