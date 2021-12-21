Dairy farm donates award money to local school for milk containers

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southern Tier farm that recently received an honorable mention for a top northeast dairy prize is using that money to help local students.

Stronghaven Farm received the Dairying for Tomorrow Award in October 2021 and then made a $500 donation to the Tioga Central School District to purchase portable milk coolers for students.

“We chose to donate the award to our local school because we want to make sure students have access to cold, fresh milk with all their meals,” said Matthew Strong. “We hope to develop life-long, loyal milk drinkers and that usually starts in school.”

The award recognized Stronghaven for its environmental stewardship in its efforts to protect local waterways including the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“The district was so appreciative and so excited they were nominated by a local farmer to receive this funding,” said Broome Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Annie Hudock.

The farm practices no-till farming, cover crop planting and tile drainage to reduce phosphorus runoff and minimize soil erosion. The Strong family has worked closely with the Tioga County Soil and Conservation District to implement techniques to protect waterways and helps to teach other farms their best practices.

“Our dairy farmers are dedicated to producing an affordable, safe and nutrient-rich product, while remaining committed to the care of their animals, their land, and to being a good neighbor to their local communities,” said Rick Naczi, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “The Strongs epitomize the good work that all dairy farmers are doing.”