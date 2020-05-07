Dairy giveaway in Bradford County on Thursday night

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board will have two Dairy Drive Thru’s on Thursday, May 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The drive-thru’s will be at the Northeast Bradford Elementary School and the Victory Church in Troy, and each car will receive two gallons of milk and one bag of dairy products.

Drivers are reminded of the following rules at the drive-thru:

– Follow the traffic pattern, please watch for volunteers

– Stay in the car. When you are at the loading zone pop your trunk or roll down your window

– Please, no walk thru’s