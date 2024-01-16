WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Woodhull Planning Board and Woodhull Winterfest Committee will be retiring the Hometown Hero’s banners that can no longer be displayed in the town due to irreparable damage.

Those who have purchased one of these banners will have the option for their banner to be returned to them by calling the Woodhull Town Clerk’s Office at 607-458-5178 extension #1. The office is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. A letter will be sent out to those who purchased banners that have been damaged.

Anyone who is looking for a banner to be returned to them must be able to provide the hero’s name, their name and contact information. The information will be given to the Planning Board and a member of the board who will contact them to arrange for pick up. Any banners that are not claimed will be retired in a ceremony like a U.S. flag retirement.

The Planning Board and Winterfest Committee are giving those with damaged banners the option to order a new banner for $116 or opt out of the program.

New banners can be ordered by calling Mary Shupp at 607-661-0108. All information and pictures from the previous banners are still on file and will not need to be provided again. Payment for a new banner can be made by check payable to Woodhull Hometown Heroes.