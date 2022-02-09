Dandy Canes Campaign raises record-breaking funds for Twin Tiers

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Dandy is happy to announce the results from their 2021 Dandy Canes fundraising campaign.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, Dandy’s 67 store locations focused on raising funds for their local communities for the 17th time.

They asked customers to make donations of $1.00 or more to help local charities and community organizations.

As a result, $90,303 was the total collected from the campaign, setting a new record.

“It’s been another record year for community giving during our 2021 Dandy Canes Campaign,” said Dandy President Randy Williams. “The $90,303 raised will make an incredible impact on those in our communities who need it most.”

100% of the funds raised by the customers of each store stay within the community. Each store will select organizations that support their local community and customers.

Local food pantries, animal rescues, youth development centers, veterans’ organizations, and emergency services groups are among the more than 100 organizations chosen.

For more information about Dandy Canes and a complete list of the 2021 recipient organizations, visit www.goDandy.com.