LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Dandy Mini Marts will no longer be operating in Lawrenceville after officials with the company confirmed the closure of the location on Tuesday.

According to Dandy officials, the store shut down on Monday, Sept. 11, and has been permanently closed.

In a news release put out by Dandy, it reads,

Dandy has made the difficult decision to close our Lawrenceville, Pa location, effective Monday, Sept. 11. We encourage you to continue making Dandy your convenience store of choice by visiting a location near you… Team Dandy

Dandy did confirm that the reason for the store closing had to do with a decline in profits over the past several years at the Lawrenceville location.

A reporter with 18 News confirms that as of Tuesday, Sept. 12, the store still had caution tape around the pumps and building, preventing anyone from going inside or on the grounds.

Along with the tape, a large sign could be seen outside of the building reading, “Store Permanently Closed” followed by a smaller text at the bottom reading, “Thank you for your patronage and apologies for any inconvenience.”