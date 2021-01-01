Dandy Pink Cups raises more than $7,600 for Guthrie breast cancer services

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The annual Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure campaign has raised more than $7,600 for the Guthrie Breast Cancer Fund.

The fund supports local patients being treated for breast cancer and receiving screening and diagnostic breast services, such as medication, supplies, testing, and other items not covered by insurance.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO said, “We will inevitably see an increase in the need for patient support from our Breast Care Fund as families throughout the area continue to struggle financially due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for Dandy’s generous support of our mission, allowing us to help support more patients.”

The “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers. During the month, Dandy donates a percentage from the purchase of each large coffee sold in a pink cup.

“The Dany Pink Cups campaign has been one of our highest priority community initiatives for almost a decade. Our customers and employees are extremely passionate about supporting the mission of the Guthrie Breast Care Fund during the month of October. We love being able to support the communities and organizations that make this area so special,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy.