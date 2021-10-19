Dandy to offer free pizza to celebrate National First Responder Day on Oct. 28

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Dandy will be celebrating National First Responder day for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 28, and will be offering first responders a free slice.

To participate in the celebration, any first responder just has to show their ID badge or membership card and will receive a free slice of either pepperoni or cheese pizza at any Dandy location that serves pizza.

For more than 35 years, Dandy has supported first response agencies across the 15 counties in Pennsylvania and New York where Dandy operates.

“This is a small token of our appreciation for all of the first responders who serve our communities and keep us safe,” Said Bill Bustin, Dandy’s Marketing Director, “They are incredibly dedicated and continue to face challenges, often being asked to do more with less resources, and we want to make sure their efforts are recognized.”

