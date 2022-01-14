Dangerously cold Friday night into Saturday and then a winter storm moves in Sunday into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Active weather is here as we head into the weekend. First it is the cold and then it is the snow. A cold front is moving through today bringing a slight chance for flurries this morning. Aside from the possible flurries, we stay dry but cloudy today. Our high for the day was earlier this morning and was 35 degrees. Temperatures decrease throughout the day because of the cold front moving through. Very cold air moves in behind the cold front. Lows tonight are near zero with negative wind chills. A wind chill advisory is in effect from 7:00 pm tonight until Saturday afternoon. This is due to negative wind chills which could result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Cloudy conditions hold for part of Saturday. Clouds decrease Saturday night with an area of high pressure moving in. Temperatures stay low Saturday with highs in the low teens and we still have that wind chill advisory in effect until Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will still be near zero after the advisory expires and as we head into Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday but clouds increase late day. This is ahead of our next weather system which is a winter storm.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. As we get closer to the event, this will likely be changed to a winter storm warning. Right now, snow looks to move in Sunday night and sticks with us throughout the day Monday. Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions are possible. Accumulations are subject to change as we are still a couple of days out. Right now, it looks like a general 8-12 inches across the Twin Tiers. Higher amounts the further west you go with lower amounts in portions of the Northern Tier.

Temperatures into next week remain into the 30s through midweek. After the winter storm, active weather continues with snow showers and rain showers being possible for most of next week.

Have a great day!

​​FRIDAY: AM FLURRIES, CLOUDY, & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 4

