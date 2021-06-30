Dangers of the heat on health

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As parts of the Twin Tiers continue to see the fourth day of heat advisories, prolonged exposure to the heat can lead to some dangers to health.

When a heat advisory is issued, it is issued because “people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.” (NWS Binghamton). It is always important to limit outdoor exposure, avoiding strenuous activity, and finding a place to cool down when there are extreme heat values. Heat advisories are issued in the Twin Tiers when heat index values are between 100-104 °F in Pennsylvania and between 95-104 °F in New York.

18 News spoke with a local health official on the dangers of heat beyond heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The main risks being fluid loss and sunburns which can lead to other health problems in the long term.

Dr. Nauman Qazi, M.D. said “Sunburn is a risk, not specifically necessarily from heat, but from direct sun exposure. When your losses exceed your intake, you’re looking at dehydration. [Symptoms range from] mild symptoms such as dry mouth to a whole range of clinical symptoms. You can have kidney shutdown and organ damage from the low volume and even death. ” The way to prevent these adverse health effects is to drink plenty of water and be mindful of strenuous activities and time spent outside.