DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday Dansville High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council will kick off their supply drive for the Hornell Humane Society.

The groups collecting various items and monetary donations, all of which will go to the humane society. Supplies can be dropped off until April 2 at the school buildings.

Anyone with questions can contact Paula Haylo at HayloP@DansvilleCSD.org