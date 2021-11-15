Dansville man arrested on drug charges in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Canisteo Police have arrested a Dansville man on a warrant for possessing meth earlier this year.

Riley Halbert, 22, was arrested on Main Street in Canisteo on November 14. The arrest report said he had an arrest warrant for drug possession and drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident in May 2021.

Police said that in May, Halbert was in possession of eight grams of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with third-degree Criminal Use of a Controlled Substance and second-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment Procedures.