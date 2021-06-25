Dansville receives $3M to replace water mains, hydrants

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Dansville has received a $3 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant to replace 37,000 linear feet of aged and undersized water mains and add new hydrants and valves.

Gov. Cuomo announced the grant on Friday as part of $26.7 million in grants and loans approved by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation to support vital water quality infrastructure projects across New York State.

“New York is committed to providing communities with the resources they need to make critical upgrades to their water systems,” Governor Cuomo said. “These significant investments will help ensure residents all across the state have access to clean water, furthering our efforts to create a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

The financings are subject to the Public Authorities Control Board’s approval and are scheduled for consideration at PACB’s meeting in July.