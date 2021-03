ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News said “goodbye” and “good luck” to weekend anchor and reporter Daryl Matthews on Friday.

Daryl is going to Greensboro, North Carolina where he will be working at WGHP as a reporter.

Daryl has been with 18 News for two years covering breaking news and various other stories across the Twin Tiers.

From everyone at 18 News, we wish Daryl the best of luck!