Bath, N.Y. (WETM) – Testimony resumed Friday in the trial of Dustin Drake, the man charged in a DWI crash that left four people dead in Pulteney in more than 3 years ago. A New York State police investigator specializing in vehicle collision reconstruction spent most of the day on the stand. He testified that based on his analysis, Dustin Drake was the person behind the wheel when the vehicle lost control and slammed into a tree on County Route 76 after 1am, on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say all 5 occupants had just left a bar.

The impact killed 28 year old Korbie Higgins, 26 year old Coy F. Miner Jr., 25 year old Nicole Wise, and 29 year old Adam Bellamy. Dustin Drake, aged 30 at the time of the crash, survived with only minor injuries. Investigators say Mr. Drake was found about 150 feet away from the wreckage.

To explain his conclusions to the jury, the investigator referenced the driver’s seat involved in the crash, which was brought into the courtroom, the seatbelts used in the vehicle, crash scene and autopsy photos, as well as his own drawings and a toy model car. The investigator testified Mr. Drake’s injuries are consistent with a driver’s side seatbelt. He also noted Mr. Drake had a right ankle fracture, which he described as a “very common injury” for drivers in crashes due to the right foot being on the gas or brake pedal at the time of collision. Special prosecutor Raymond Benitez asked the investigator if there was any other possible scenario that could place a different person in the driver’s seat other than Mr. Drake. Under oath, the investigator answered no. The investigator also testified the driver’s side of the vehicle was the least damaged and most protected area of the car. He testified that was due to multiple airbags not available in other seats, including steering wheel, side curtain, and knee airbags. The driver’s seatbelt also showed evidence it was buckled in at the time of the crash.

Based on his analysis of the condition of the seatbelts, as well as the injuries of the occupants, the investigator testified where he believed the other four individuals were seated in the car. The investigator testified Adam Bellamy was seated in the front passenger seat and was wearing a seatbelt. Coy F. Miner Jr. was in the rear passenger side seat, not wearing a seatbelt. Nicole Wise was in the middle seat and was unrestrained due to the seatbelt being “unusable” prior to the crash. The investigator testified Korbie Higgins was seated in the rear driver’s side seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Based upon the evidence presented thus far, the defense is trying to prove Mr. Drake was the person seated in the driver’s side rear passenger seat. The defense’s line of questioning is focusing on the possibility Nicole Wise was seated behind the wheel. In cross examination, defense attorney Ray Schlather tried to expose flaws and omissions in the investigator’s crash reconstruction and also questioned his level of expertise. Mr. Schlather asked the investigator if he was aware a wallet belonging to Ms. Wise was found near the vehicle’s center console among the wreckage, before the wallet was moved by a paramedic at the scene. The investigator answered no. Mr. Schlather asked the investigator if he drew any correlation between damaged car keys that were determined to belong to the vehicle, and an injury on Ms. Wise’s right thigh area. The investigator answered no. Defense attorney Schlather also asked the investigator if he was aware Nicole Wise and Adam Bellamy were a couple. The prosecution objected to the question, saying it was not relevant to the investigator’s testimony. Defense attorney Schlather is also raising the possibility the driver’s seatbelt may have been buckled in before the crash, but may have somehow unlatched during the collision. Mr. Schlather’s line of questioning focused on the possibility that scenario could explain why Ms. Wise did not have injuries consistent with a driver’s side seatbelt. Mr. Schlather is also focusing on autopsy results that show Coy F. Miner Jr. and Korbie Higgins had similar internal injuries, suggesting they were seated next to each other in the rear seat. Mr. Schlather also asked the investigator if he was aware Coy F. Miner Jr. and Korbie Higgins were a couple. The investigator answered no, leading to another objection by the prosecution.

In other testimony, the investigator revealed the results of his analysis of the car’s “black box” or data recorder. The investigator testified the vehicle was traveling nearly 87 miles per hour just 5 seconds before the crash. Two seconds before the crash, the brakes were engaged, reducing the vehicle’s speed to 57 miles per hour. The investigator testified the impact against a tree ripped the car open in a V shape.

WETM also confirmed Mr. Drake’s second degree murder charges were dismissed in a pre-trial motion, making aggravated vehicular homicide the most serious charge he is facing. According to special prosecutor Ray Benitez, if convicted Mr. Drake could face between 8 to 25 years in prison.

Friday, the mother of Korbie Higgins brought orange balloons to the courtroom to mark her daughter’s 32nd birthday. She told WETM orange was Korbie’s favorite color. She initially tied the balloons in a waiting area outside the courtroom. Judge Chauncey Watches later explained no displays of any kind were allowed inside the building. Korbie’s mother took the balloons outside where she released them into the sky above the courthouse.

Prosecutors will resume presenting their case on Monday Jan. 30 at 9:30 am.