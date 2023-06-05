ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — United Way of the Southern Tier has announced its annual community volunteer event coming for Chemung and Steuben Counties.

The event will kick off Friday, June 9, with kickoff events happening at the Elmira and Corning Wegmans from 7:30-9:30 a.m. where volunteers will be able to gather before going out on projects. Projects are expected to start at 8 a.m. and last until early afternoon.

According to United Way, more than 300 volunteers will be helping spruce up more than 25 projects across the two counties ranging from panting walls to planting flowers, and so much more.

These actions by volunteers are meant to be impactful works done for nonprofit organizations in Chemung and Steuben and are done so every year for the past 20 years.

Volunteers will be out in the community at the various projects wearing matching shirts, with signs/banners being put up at the locations.

Some of the projects being done around the area include a painting project at the YWCA in Elmira, cleaning up and performing building repairs at the Corning Children’s Center, cleaning and painting Dunn Field in Elmira, along with many more.

If you’re out and see one of the projects on Friday, officials at United Way of the Southern Tier say to give them a honk or a wave and know that they’re out trying to clean up the community.

If you’re looking to volunteer, and there are some spots still available, contact United Way of the Southern Tier by emailing them at info@UWST.org or calling Lous Wilson at 607-377-5834.

Wilson said that there is a deadline of 6 p.m. on June 6 to get any final volunteers.