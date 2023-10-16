ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Day of the Dead celebration will be coming to downtown Elmira and will feature two blocks worth of food and activities for the community.

Elmira’s Day of the Dead will kick off with its first event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on West Water Street in Elmira, between North Main Street and Columbia. Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a celebration to honor lost loved ones.

Various activities will be available throughout the day of the event, including a food truck stand-off between local food trucks and vendors. Attendees can vote for their favorite dish to award the “fan favorite” and hear a panel of judges determine and award the “Best of” in sweet and savory categories.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to raise money and collect items in need for Elmira’s Animal Shelter. Attendees can stop by the information tent, which will be located in front of Copy Express, for the day to drop off donations. Live music, face painting and other family-friendly activities will also be available for the whole day. From noon until 2 p.m. only, attendees can stop by any vendor table to get a special trick or treat.

The day-long event will be hosted by Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, World Piece – Glass and Grass, Copy Express and Community Arts of Elmira.

For more information about Elmira’s Day of the Dead, visit the Facebook event page.