Day Two for Ernie Davis Park Construction

Wednesday is day two of six of the Ernie Davis Park renovations. Volunteers are gathering to help renovate this park through Sunday July 12th! The Southern Tier is under a heat advisory through tomorrow afternoon, where hotter temperatures are even expected. The project needs as many volunteers as possible to get this job done this week. With more volunteers, the workload will be distributed and the project can be completed in a safe way with more breaks available to stay healthy during this summer heat.

There are multiple time slots to choose from. You can sign up to volunteer from Wednesday through this Sunday the 12th from 8am to 12pm, 12:30 to 4:30, or 5:00 to 8:30. Chose wisely when selecting your slot as temperatures will pose a threat to some groups people. If you have any health condition – hold off until the later time slots as shade and cooler temperatures may provide some relief. Water and snacks are readily available the the park to keep the volunteers energized. Stick with our 18 Storm Team this week to follow the heat and see what days you might want to volunteer.