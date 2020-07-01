Deane Center hosting first indoor concert since reopening

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Coolidge Theatre stage in the Deane Center for Performing Arts is preparing for its first show since reopening in Pennsylvania’s green phase.

This first show will the Gabe Stillman Band on Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m., in the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Admission is $20 and audience members are encouraged to bring beverages and snacks. Face masks will be required while entering and exiting the theater, but they are not required during the show.

“We are excited to return to the Deane Center,” said Stillman (guitar and vocals) who leads the band and is the 2019 Gibson Guitar Award-winner. Also featured are Colin Betty (bass guitar) and Joel Vincent (drums).

Courtesy Gabe Stillman

The band will be performing fan favorites along with some brand new original songs from Stillman’s album “Flying High”, which is set to be released this summer. Stillman recorded “Flying High” with the legendary Washington, D.C. blues band, The Nighthawks. The title track, “Flying High” and “Shame Shame”, two of the new originals from the upcoming CD, can now be downloaded or streamed on all digital platforms.

In January of 2019, Stillman and his band competed at the 35th International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, where they landed in the final eight out of 101 starting entries. Stillman’s command of the guitar garnered serious notice from the judges who selected him as the winner of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award. “Winning this award is an incredible honor, especially at this early stage of my career,” said Stillman at the time. “It’s an electrifying feeling to have encouragement like this from the Blues Foundation. It tells me I’m on the right path as a musician.”

To reserve a table free and for tickets, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or stop in between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Deane Center has several other events scheduled both indoors and outdoors each Friday during the summer.

For more information, visit deanecenter.com.