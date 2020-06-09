Deane Center reopening with first series of outdoor/indoor concerts

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro will host its first indoor concert at the Coolidge Theatre on July 10 and a series of free, live concerts at 6 p.m. on Fridays in June, July and August at the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the building.

A jam session featuring nine musicians, the first concert in the free series, started at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5 with an audience of about 20 people who brought lawn chairs and sat in the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage to enjoy the music.

The second outdoor concert, being sponsored by the Deane Center and Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature local groups Drowsy Maggie and the 3Ds performing separately and together at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main and Water streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for this event to provide space for social distancing.

Other free concerts being sponsored by the two organizations on the outdoor stage on Fridays at 6 p.m. include: a deluxe jam session of local musicians on July 3; Scott Turner on July 17; the country rock Cole Band on July 31, a jam session on Aug. 7 and the Vineyard Band on Aug. 21.

On Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m., the Deane Center will reopen the Coolidge Theatre for the first time since mid-March when Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The live concert will feature the popular Gabe Stillman Band. This event is BYOB (bring your own snacks and beverages). A limited number of tables can be reserved. Due to spacing, group size, and to insure all have a wonderful, safe time, tickets will only be available by calling the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or by stopping in at the performing arts center. Tickets are $20.

On Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre, Stage Fright will take the stage with their tribute to the music of The Band. Also performing in the Coolidge Theatre will be Scatter The Knickers, an Irish band, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and Like A Hurricane, a Neil Young tribute band, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Tickets for Stage Fright and Scatter The Knickers are $20 and for Like A Hurricane, $25. Tables and seats can be reserved for these BYOB (bring your own snacks and beverages) concerts by calling the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 or in-person.