Deane Center reschedules three spring performances

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Kevin Connelly, Deane Center for the Performing Arts executive director, has announced that three concerts, originally scheduled in April and May before the coronavirus outbreak, have been rescheduled at the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

“Tickets for all shows will be available once Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order is lifted and the Deane Center reopens,” Connelly said.

Already rescheduled are performances by Fireside Collective, Velveeta and Tannahill Weavers. For each of these BYOB concerts, audience members will be encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks and reserve a table at no extra charge. Admission is $25.

“We are still working on rescheduling the May 8 show by the Amazing Kreskin and the March 27 family-friendly comedy show by Bil Lepp of South Charleston, West Virginia,” said Connelly.

The Fireside Collective has been rescheduled for back-to-back performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24. “Those who purchased tickets in advance in person or by phone and reserved tables for free for the band’s concert originally set for Friday, April 10, will be able to choose which night they want to attend, Oct. 23 or 24,” said Connelly. “The back-to-back Fireside Collective concerts will also give more of this band’s many other fans the opportunity to enjoy a live performance,” he said.

The five-member band will perform progressive folk and bluegrass songs from their third CD “Elements” released on Friday, March 13. Fireside Collective includes lead vocalist and songwriter Jesse Iaquinto who plays mandolin and has ties to Tioga County along with Tommy Maher on dobro, Carson White on bass guitar, Joe Cicero on acoustic guitar and Alex Genova on banjo. All five sing.

Originally scheduled to play on April 25, Velveeta, State College’s own party band will perform a variety of 1980s rocking cover tunes with a mix of others by famous artists at a special Black Friday concert in the Coolidge Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. “What I Like About You,” I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and “I’m a Believer” are just a sampling of the hits in the band’s repertoire. Velveeta includes John “Bones” Harper, drums and vocals; Brent Martin, keyboard and guitar; Brian Kriley, guitar and vocals; and John Matthews, bass and vocals. They have been performing together since July of 1995.

The Tannahill Weavers May 1 concert has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 of next year, 2021. This Celtic group is from Edinburgh, Scotland. They perform reflective ballads, foot stomping reels and jigs, topical songs and tell humorous tales of life in Scotland.

“People who purchased tickets online for our April and May shows have already received ticket refunds,” said Connelly. “Once the Deane Center reopens, those interested in seeing a rescheduled show can go online and buy tickets or contact us by phone or email,” he added.

“Tickets for those who bought them through our office via phone or in person have automatically been transferred to the rescheduled date along with requested tables in the case of BYOB concerts. For Fireside Collective, those with tickets and tables have been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 23 but will be able to change the date to Saturday, Oct. 24 by contacting our office by phone or email,” Connelly said.

“For the John McCutcheon concert and others that we may not be able to reschedule, we will be applying the ticket price to a Deane Center show of the buyer’s choosing,” he noted.

“Because we are rescheduling so many shows due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus, we are asking people with questions to email us,” said Connelly.

Email Connelly at director@deanecenter.com or Office Administrator Mary De Bockler at mary@deanecenter.com. The Deane Center phone number is 570-724-6220 and website address is deanecenter.com.