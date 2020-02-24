Death Cafe: Conversations about Death, Dying and Living!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Margie Rodgers, an end of life doula to start a conversation which is gaining attention globally. A doula is defined as a “nonmedical professional trained to care for a terminally ill person’s physical, emotional, and spiritual needs during the death process”.



Rodgers says that they hold Death Cafes, 4 times a year and this upcoming one will be Saturday, February 29th from 2 PM – 3:30 PM at the Community Arts of Elmira located at 413 Lake Street.

A Death Cafe is a global movement to get people to talk about death and aims to give you a bigger view on life and to make the most of your finite years.

“A lot of people are death phobic, so we are gathering that anyone who wants to come and have an informal discussion on the end of life”, says Rodgers.

Those in attendance will have group discussions with an open agenda to get you thinking about your own death and how to live now. “It’s really casual, you will laugh and a lot of people have great outlooks”, says Rodgers.

Rodgers says, ” The most important thing is to figure out are you living the life you want to live, knowing it’s going to end, are you living and what are you going to do with that precious life”.

If you cannot attend Saturdays Death Cafe there will be a <ortal Talks event on Wednesday, March 4th from 6-8 PM at the Elmira Heights Theater.