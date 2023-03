BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have determined that the death of a 6-month-old baby reported in the Village of Bath earlier this month was accidental.

Bath Police said that the department received the preliminary autopsy report of the baby reported dead on March 3 on E. William St. The death appeared to be accidental, according to police.

As a result, the case was referred to Child Protective Services.

Bath Police also said no charges will be filed at this time.