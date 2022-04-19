CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the size and cause of the large brush fire that tore through the Town of Chemung and Waverly late last week.

Around 6:10 p.m. on April 15, the New York State Department of Conservation said Forest Rangers responded to the fire on Dry Brook Road. The fire had burned 15-acres, according to the DEC. Rangers also determined that it was caused by someone burning brush.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 4:45 p.m. on April 15, along Drybrook Road on top of a mountain, though a witness on the scene told first responders she started smelling smoke around 2:00 p.m. Within the next hour, reports indicated the fire had grown considerably and at least seven other departments responded. Crews told 18 News the fire was difficult to access in the forest and required the use of ATVs.

According to the DEC, the scene was clear at 8:50 p.m. The investigation is ongoing by the DEC.

The DEC also responded to a fire in Steuben County the same day. The fire, in the Town of Woodhull, was caused by down powerlines and burned 4.7 acres. Crews were able to contain the fire by 4:17 p.m.

Last month, the DEC announced the annual statewide brush burn ban would go into effect from March 14 to May 14. Those who violate the burn ban could face criminal and civil enforcement, with a minimum fine of $500 for the first offense.