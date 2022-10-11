MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 100 acres of land has been added to a protected environmental area in Schuyler County, the NY Department of Environmental Conservation announced.

The DEC and Finger Lakes Land Trust announced that almost 200 acres in Schuyler and Ontario Counties will be protected.

In Montour Falls, the DEC added 140 acres to the Catharine Creek Wildlife Management Area along State Route 14. The DEC bought the land from the Finger Lakes Land Trust for $118,000.

In Ontario County, 57 acres have been added to the Honeoye Inlet. The announcement said the FLLT bought the land in 2019 and the DEC has now bought them from FLLT for $126,000. The land consists of forest, hillsides, and overlooks of Honeoye Lake. The DEC said that protecting the land will help ensure water quality of the lake.

“Protecting water quality and preserving wildlife habitat are top priorities for DEC and our conservation partners across the state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Once again, DEC is partnering with the Finger Lakes Land Trust on acquisitions that will enhance the State’s Wildlife Management Area network and these lands’ recreational and environmental benefits for New Yorkers.”

These latest acquisitions are part of the DEC’s efforts to build on the FLLT’s 29,000 protected acres in the region. The funding for the acquisitions came from the NYS Environmental Protection Fund.