CAMERON MILLS, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to preserve rattlesnake habitats and train rangers in fire safety, the DEC recently burned 45 acres of grassland in Steuben County.

Last week on April 4 and 5, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers conducted two prescribed burns in Steuben and Suffolk Counties. In Cameron Mills, Rangers conducted the controlled burn on 45 acres of grassland at Helmer Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The DEC said the burn was to protect rattlesnake habitats and served as fire training for all officers involved.

In Suffolk County, crews burned about 65 acres of grassland. The DEC said the burns on Long Island was to maintain grassland nesting bird habitats.