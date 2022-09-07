HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell.

The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called two Forest Rangers who were suppressing a wildfire at Ossia State Forest.

After finishing with the wildfire, the rangers responded to Canacadea State Forest and found several vehicles.

The report said the rangers confiscated cases of beer from the underage group and wrote tickets for underage possession of alcohol on State land.