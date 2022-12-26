ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News that the Department “is overseeing a comprehensive cleanup of coal tar contamination left behind by historic operations at the Elmira E. Water Street former Manufactured Gas Plant (MGP) site to ensure protection of public health and the environment.”

The $3 million project is expected to last eight months.

Documents from the DEC explain that the contamination stems from the original use of the plant in the mid-1800s. Part of the planned work is to remove an underground gas holder in the northeast corner of the lot against Water St., where the DEC reportedly found coal tar at the base of the gas holder and the soil underneath.

However, a document from 2017 said that an investigation didn’t reveal coal tar outside this area and samples from the Chemung River and downstream didn’t reveal contaminants from the manufactured gas plant.

The plant was built in 1852 by the Elmira Gas Light Company, which later merged with NYSEG. The site was used as a coal carbonization plant until 1867 and was then used as a gas storage facility until 1869. The section of the gas holder above ground was demolished by 1898.