TORREY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has denied an air permit renewal for Greenridge Generation, LLC’s cryptocurrency mining facility on Seneca Lake.

The DEC said on June 20 that it denied the Title V air permit renewal for the Greenridge facility after it reportedly found that the facility’s operations didn’t meet the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits and actually increased emissions since the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed.

“Greenidge has ‘not shown compliance’ because the application does not currently meet the requirements of the CLCPA,” the DEC said. “Notably it has not to date shown that it is consistent or would not interfere with the attainment of statewide greenhouse gas emission limits; nor has it provided sufficient justification or identified alternatives or sufficient mitigation.

In response to the decision, Greenridge said the DEC never “engaged” with the company since March when Greenridge submitted a plan in March to reduce its emissions by 40%. Greenridge said its plan was five years ahead of the Climate Act’s target date.

“It is important for all Greenidge stakeholders to know this decision does not have any impact on our current operations in Dresden,” the company said. “Because our application was already deemed complete, we operate pursuant to the State Administrative Procedures Act (SAPA). Consistent with the provisions of the SAPA, we can continue running uninterrupted under our existing Title V Air Permit, which is still in effect, for as long as it takes to successfully challenge this arbitrary and capricious decision.”

This follows a decision earlier this year from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that denied the facility to use a coal ash pond for waste.