ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The DEC has released on update on its ongoing efforts to cleanup contaminations from the Elmira High School grounds.

Before Elmira High School was built in 1979, the land it sits on was used for industrial purposes. Remington Rand (now succeeded by Unisys) occupied the land for decades until 1972. According to the DEC, the Elmira Central School District was properly handling the below-ground contamination until new information about Remington Rand’s activities came to light in 2013. A DEC investigation followed and found that soil on the high school’s property was contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls. This led to an agreement between Unisys and New York State to begin cleaning up the land in 2017.

So far, nearly 300,000 tons of soil (most of it considered non-hazardous) have been removed from the property and disposed of at proper facilities. Soil excavation and removal have been completed on most of the property, but a small section of land east of the gym and a strip of property owned by Norfolk Southern still need to be cleaned up.

Although the project is still ongoing, the DEC says that all of the ways that people could come into contact with contamination have been addressed. The contaminated soil is below surface level and covered by paving, building foundations, woodchips, or vegetated soil (primarily grass). Groundwater located on the property is not being used by the school or being consumed by the public.

The DEC also says that the property’s air quality has been tested extensively and is consistently below the New York State Department of Health air guideline values. The building’s sub-slab depressurization systems, heating, air-conditioning, and ventilation system are operating effectively to keep the indoor air quality safe.

The school is safe, but the contaminants in this area are having a lasting effect on local wildlife. In 2020, fish in Coldbrook Creek, which flows out of Miller Pond and is located a short distance from Elmira High School, were found to have elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls. The DEC is advising people of all ages not to eat fish from this creek. This is currently the only known risk that the contamination poses to public health.

For more information about the Elmira High School ground contamination and the DEC’s efforts to clean it up, you can visit this page on the DEC’s website.