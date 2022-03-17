HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The NY Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing to remove a Horseheads Landfill from the Hazardous Waste Registry, saying it no longer presents a public health threat to the community.

According to the announcement, the Horseheads Landfill on Blostein Boulevard was previously identified as a potentially hazardous waste disposal site to the public or the environment and subsequently added to the Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites, otherwise known as the State Superfund List. The DEC said that based on “recent sampling and review of the groundwater” at and around the landfill, the site doesn’t require any action under the Inactive Hazardous Waste Program. The announcement also added that efforts to close the landfill in 1975 successfully applied two feet of cover soil while the top six inches were “able to sustain growth.”

The DEC announced the proposal on March 17 and is inviting public comments before the decision to remove the landfill from the registry next month. Public comments can be made until April 15. The DEC said that if no new information is presented during public comment, the site will be removed from the list on May 15.

Written comments can be sent to the DEC by calling 585-226-5449 or by emailing david.pratt@dec.ny.gov. The DEC is also asking anyone with property near the site to share the announcement with those living there.

The proposal and map of the site can be seen below: