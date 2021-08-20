DEC issues emergency declaration in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an emergency declaration for Steuben County to speed up recovery efforts from the recent flood damage.

The action authorizes DEC to expedite necessary permit reviews for work to repair infrastructure and structures on and over waterways and other work to restore public safety.

Region 8 will utilize the Statewide General Permit for stream activities in Steuben County, including emergency stream repair work in protected waterbodies following a natural disaster.

“I’ve seen first-hand the damage and devastation wrought by flooding after severe storms across New York’s Southern Tier,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This emergency declaration will help expedite the critical work necessary to bring communities and infrastructure back on-line and restore quality of life.”

DEC allows pumping floodwaters from residential structures without a permit. If possible, property owners are advised to pump water to a grassy area so that solids can settle out before entering nearby bodies of water. If any water encountered during the flood recovery is impacted by petroleum, chemicals, or other hazardous materials, property owners are advised to immediately contact DEC’s Spill hotline (1-800-457-7362.